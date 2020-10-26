Former Limestone County corrections officer arrested on ethics, sex crime charges

A former corrections officer with Limestone County Community Corrections was charged Friday on three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts of custodial sexual misconduct.

James Michael “Mike” Hardaway, 61, was arrested Friday afternoon by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Redstone Arsenal Police Department, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Hardaway was taken to the Limestone County Jail and later released on a $90,000 bond.

He retired last year from Limestone County.

The arrest was presented by the Attorney General's Office to a grand jury, according to the sheriff's office.

Specifically, the indictment charges Hardaway with:

* Three counts of custodial sexual misconduct by engaging in sexual conduct with three different victims who were in the custody of the Limestone County Community Corrections program while he was an officer of that program;

* Three counts of using his position as a public employee of the Limestone County Community Corrections program to solicit or receive sexual services from these three victims.

If convicted, Hardaway faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years for the ethics violations, which are class B felonies, and one year and a day to 10 years for custodial sexual misconduct, a class C felony.