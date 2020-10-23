Former Limestone County employee arrested for sexual misconduct charges

A former case manager with the Limestone County Community Corrections Program was arrested Friday for three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts of custodial sexual misconduct.

James Michael “Mike” Hardaway was arrested Friday afternoon. He retired last year from Limestone County.

The arrest was presented to the Attorney General's Office to a grand jury, according to the sheriffs office.

He was released on a $90,000 bond from the jail.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Attorney General's Office for more information. We are waiting to hear back Friday night.