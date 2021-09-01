Ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely releases statement about his replacement

Limestone County has a new sheriff, again.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joshua McLaughlin (read more HERE) to fill the position of top lawman in the county following ex Sheriff Mike Blakely’s felony convictions on ethics and theft charges.

Blakely, awaiting a ruling from a judge on his motion for a new trial, is out on bond now, but faces a three-year sentence for his crimes. He was the longest serving sheriff in the state, but under state law, his felony conviction means he cannot serve as sheriff ever again.

Following news from the governor’s office on McLaughlin’s appointment, Blakely provided WAAY 31 a statement.

“I congratulate Josh. (I have) been a life-long friend of his wife and in-laws. Josh use to ride horses with us when he started dating his wife. I gave him his start in law enforcement and prior to going to the DA office, he worked for me as a drug investigator. He is a good person and I wish him the best. I will be glad to help him in any way,” former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely wrote.

After Blakely’s conviction, current Limestone County Coroner Mike West served as acting sheriff while Ivey made her decision. West will go back to only handling coroner cases now.