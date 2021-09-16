Clear

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff Blakely to serve sentence in Franklin Co.

According to court documents, he will serve

We now know where former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will serve his criminal sentence. 

In new court documents, a judge ordered Blakely will serve his 36 months sentence in Franklin County Jail. The judge said it is because of his former title of sheriff in Limestone County. 

Blakely was convicted of one count of felony theft and one felony ethics violation charge back in August. Right now, he is free on an appeal bond. 

