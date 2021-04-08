Former Limestone County Schools superintendent pleads guilty in student enrollment fraud scheme

Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk pleaded guilty in a student enrollment fraud scheme.

Sisk went before a federal judge Thursday in a virtual hearing to enter his plea agreement. The judge allowed him to remain free on bond until his sentencing hearing.

Sisk is one of six people indicted in the fraud scheme. Two others also pleaded guilty Thursday.

He will be a witness for prosecutors in his remaining co-defendant’s trial, including that of former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay.