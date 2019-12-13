Former Limestone Co. investigator who filed lawsuit reaches settlement with county, sheriff, chief deputy

A former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator who filed a federal lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker has settled with the county, Sheriff Mike Blakely, and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss out of court .

Leslie Ramsey, the former investigator, filed the lawsuit in January of 2019. She said Chief Deputy Fred Sloss sexually assaulted her and that Sheriff Mike Blakely punished her for coming forward about it.

Ramsey’s attorney released the following statement to WAAY 31 Friday afternoon:

“The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential. The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the the near future.", Phil DeFatta, her attorney, said.

Ramsey was fired in September and told WAAY 31 she was given no reason for her termination. DeFatta said she was terminated by Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The sexual assault lawsuit was supposed to go to trial in September of 2020.

Ramsey started with the department in 2007, and said she didn't face any problems until Sloss was promoted to chief deputy in 2016.

In her lawsuit, Ramsey accuses Sloss of sexually assaulting her outside his house in January of 2017 after he allegedly ran his hand across her chest and crotch, demanding she show him her breasts. Ramsey claims Sloss promised to promote her to captain if she followed his sexual advances.

In May of 2017, Ramsey accused Sloss of having her be followed after Blakley held his yearly rodeo fundraiser. The lawsuit claims that just days later, Sheriff Blakely punished her unfairly. After she filed a grievance about sexual assault and unfair treatment, Ramsey claims the sheriff demoted her and continued to punish her.

In her lawsuit, Ramsey says she filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in November of 2017 after the demotion, and she was reinstated to her position as investigator in February of 2018.

Blakely is currently under indictment on 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. None are thought to be linked to Ramsey’s lawsuit.

WAAY 31 requested to obtain Ramsey's personnel file along with Sheriff Blakely's and Sloss' personnel file. The county denied our request saying there was pending litigation involving all three. We filed our requests again on Friday now that the lawsuit was settled.