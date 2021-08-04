Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely remains inmate in his old jail as he awaits bond ruling

It's been two days since former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two class B felonies.

He's been inside the Limestone County Jail since the guilty verdict was read.

As of Wednesday night, Blakely remains inside the jail until his sentencing hearing on Aug. 20. That's because the judge has not yet ruled on the defense's motion for bond, and she doesn't have to. She can chose not to rule on the motion at all, or she can flat out deny his motion for bond, which is what the state recommends.

With no bond, Blakely will stay inside the jail until his sentencing hearing, which is just over two weeks away.

That's relatively fast compared to other cases, which sometimes have six to eight weeks between the verdict and sentencing.

But Blakely's attorneys say it's not unusual, since the date is entirely up to the judge's discretion. Even though it might be approaching rapidly, the defense will be ready for the hearing.

"The date of sentencing will not affect us, in any way. We'll be ready for the sentencing, and if there's an appeal we'll file notice of appeal that will be with the transcript, and that won't hurt us anyway in the appeal," says Mark McDaniel from Blakely's defense team.

While waiting for his next hearing, Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West says Blakely is staying in a cell by himself and being treated like any other inmate.

The next step after the sentencing hearing is the defense will most likely file a notice of appeal, where they will look over the trial transcript to see if there is anything that would justify a new trial on those two guilty verdicts.

The prosecution already said they are hoping for a prison sentence, and Blakely could face up to 20 years for both of his felony convictions.