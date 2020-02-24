Ex Limestone Co. Commission Chairman accused of using fake Facebook account to make fun of people

A former Limestone County Commission Chairman, Mark Yarbrough, is being asked to turn himself in at the sheriff's office after being accused of creating a fake Facebook profile and threatening a Limestone County woman on it.

He's facing charges for impersonation and harassing communications.

Deborah King said a comment on Facebook forced her to go to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. She viewed the cartoon picture of a man with a shotgun and his fist up as a direct threat from the Facebook profile known as Randall Carson. It was a response to a comment she made.

"I questioned even coming forward. I said you know, maybe I shouldn't," she said.

King said she didn’t know who was behind the account but the sheriff’s office traced it back to Yarbrough.

"He is a coward for doing this to people. I would say shame on him," King said.

King sent WAAY 31 memes from the same Facebook page. They make fun of current Commission Chairman Collin Daly who Yarbrough lost to in the last election and also Commissioner Ben Harrison.

The sheriff's office report said county commissioners Steve Turner and Jason Black along with sheriff Mike Blakely identified Yarbrough as the man behind the Facebook profile.

Investigators aren’t saying how the men connected the page to Yarbrough. The report also states video evidence links Yarbrough to the page.

Black and Turner declined to comment about the situation, and Blakely was unavailable Monday to talk about the account.

King said she's disappointed to hear Yarbrough was the man behind the account.

"We don't expect to have to be watching our backs because they are attacking us behind either fake profiles or real profiles. They should not be attacking us on either fake profiles or real profiles," she said.

It's unclear if or when Mark Yarbrough will turn himself in here at the sheriff's office, or when he could appear in court.

The sheriff's office said the account has been deleted.