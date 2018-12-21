Clear

Former Lawrence Co. deputy facing 51 counts of computer tampering

Former Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Tim McWhorter turned himself in on Thursday after being charged with multiple counts of computer tampering.

Former Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Tim McWhorter sent a message to WAAY 31 reacting to his latest arrest.

McWhorter turned himself into the Lawrence County Jail on Thursday after being charged with a total of 51 counts of computer tampering. He paid his bond of $51,000. In his message to WAAY 31, McWhorter says "this news came as a complete shock and is completely false."

"It was disturbing to me since I was unaware an investigation of this nature was being conducted," McWhorter said.

He is charged with computer tampering of the Alabama Criminal Justice Information System. This isn't the first time McWhorter has been arrested either. According to a Decatur Police report, in April, McWhorter's girlfriend told police the two got in an argument when he poured beer on her and crushed a beer can on her head. He was charged with domestic violence harassment.

McWhorter was also arrested in February when the woman he was dating filed a domestic violence report in December 2017, claiming he threw her against a kitchen counter. He was initially suspended from his job in January during an investigation into possible evidence mishandling. After his arrest in February, he was fired.

In his message to WAAY 31, McWhorter claims his innocence. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

