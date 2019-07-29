A former foster parent in Lauderdale County, Daniel Spurgeon, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple child abuse charges, according to the district attorney's office.
Spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, 2 counts rape first-degree of a child younger than 12 and 1 count of sexual torture. He originally pleaded not guilty by mental defect.
The maximum sentence for the aggravated child abuse charges is 20 years, and it is 25 years for the other charges. Spurgeon will be sentenced on August 12 at 9 a.m.
Spurgeon's wife, Jenise Spurgeon, faces charges of child abuse and human trafficking. The couple is accused of abusing foster kids left in their care while they lived in Florence.
Related Content
- Former Lauderdale County foster parent pleads guilty to child abuse, rape, sexual torture
- Turpin parents plead guilty to multiple charges, including torture
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse
- Corey Davis pleads guilty in Lauderdale serial rape case
- Limestone County DA: Man found guilty of rape, sexual abuse
- Man accused of sexual torture and sexual abuse
- Lauderdale County man charged with rape
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Lauderdale Co. woman indicted on charges of sexual torture and sexual assault
- 13 plead guilty in Lauderdale County gambling operation