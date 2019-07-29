Clear
Former Lauderdale County foster parent pleads guilty to child abuse, rape, sexual torture

Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty to fourteen charges.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 3:35 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A former foster parent in Lauderdale County, Daniel Spurgeon, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple child abuse charges, according to the district attorney's office.

Spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, 2 counts rape first-degree of a child younger than 12 and 1 count of sexual torture. He originally pleaded not guilty by mental defect. 

The maximum sentence for the aggravated child abuse charges is 20 years, and it is 25 years for the other charges. Spurgeon will be sentenced on August 12 at 9 a.m.

Spurgeon's wife, Jenise Spurgeon, faces charges of child abuse and human trafficking. The couple is accused of abusing foster kids left in their care while they lived in Florence.

