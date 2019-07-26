Former James Clemens quarterback Jamil Muhammad commits to Georgia State

Former James Clemens quarterback Jamil Muhammad announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he has committed to play football at Georgia State University.

The stand out originally committed to Vanderbilt and after playing his entire senior season with the Jets, graduated early to start college. In June, Muhammad announced that he was reopening his recruitment process and entered the transfer portal.

It's been the waiting game for the past month to see where Muhammad will land, and now we know he's becoming a Panther.

Georgia State's first game of the season is on August 31 at Tennessee, so there is a chance to see Muhammad start his college career against an SEC team.