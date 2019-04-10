Former Huntsville teacher arrested after missing hearing for murder charge

Milton Tyson, a former Lee High School teacher, is in the Madison County Jail after he failed to appear in court on Monday for a scheduled hearing regarding his 2017 murder charge.

Court documents show a warrant was issued for Tyson's arrest on Tuesday, and he was booked into the jail at 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday. He's being held without bond.

Tyson, 49, was arrested in 2017 for the murder of 29-year-old Marcus White. In 2017, police told WAAY 31 Tyson and White knew each other. White was shot in February of 2017 on Callahan Drive in Huntsville, not far from Pulaski Pike.

In 2008, Tyson was in trouble with the law for drug and counterfeit charges. He was accused of selling counterfeit shoes and clothing.

Police told WAAY 31 he was part of a counterfeiting ring they had been investigating for some time. At this time, Tyson was a special education teacher at Lee High. He was charged with possession of marijuana and theft of trade mark secrets, and he was held in jail on more than $100,000.