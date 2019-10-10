Former Huntsville nurse indicted for murder in husband's poisoning

A former Huntsville nurse accused of killing her husband has been indicted by a grand jury.

The jury indicted Marjorie Nicole Cappello on Oct. 4th. Police say she poisoned her husband with insulin that she stole from the hospital where she worked.

Cappello reported her husband, Jim, missing last September. Police found his body in the home's garage and a freshly-dug grave in the backyard.

Her trial is set for Jan. 27th, 2020. Read our previous story here.