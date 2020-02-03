Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Huntsville college student accused of sending classified U.S. defense information to China

Court documents say Wei Sun, a former Raytheon engineer, gave the information to China without permission.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 3:41 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A former student at The University of Alabama in Huntsville is accused of sending classified U.S. defense material to China.

Court documents say Wei Sun, a former Raytheon engineer, gave the information to China without permission.

The documents in Sun's case were made public on Monday, but federal records show he was arrested last year. He’s indicted on five counts.

Sun studied at The University of Alabama in Huntsville from 2004 to 2008. The university told us he didn't have access to their system and had no disciplinary issues during his time there.

Sun was employed at Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona, but the company also has a location in Huntsville. He was born in China but became a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to court documents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events