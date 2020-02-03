Former Huntsville college student accused of sending classified U.S. defense information to China

A former student at The University of Alabama in Huntsville is accused of sending classified U.S. defense material to China.
Court documents say Wei Sun, a former Raytheon engineer, gave the information to China without permission.
The documents in Sun's case were made public on Monday, but federal records show he was arrested last year. He’s indicted on five counts.
Sun studied at The University of Alabama in Huntsville from 2004 to 2008. The university told us he didn't have access to their system and had no disciplinary issues during his time there.
Sun was employed at Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona, but the company also has a location in Huntsville. He was born in China but became a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to court documents.
