Former Huntsville Sunday school student accused of stealing teacher's car

Huntsville police are looking for a teen accused of stealing a car from her former Sunday school teacher. It happened overnight at a home near Mastin Lake Road and Avondale Drive.

A Huntsville homeowner is left in disbelief after waking up to someone banging on her front door, and ultimately kicking it in. The woman didn't want to be identified for her safety.

"I heard a big boom and the door swung open and by the time I got to the living room, she had grabbed my purse and had gotten into my car which was in the car port," she said.

She said she watched the person drive off in her car with her belongings. Huntsville police said she believes the suspect is her former 16-year-old Sunday school student.

The homeowner says it's not the first time the teen has stolen from her.

"She'd take 5 or 10 dollars out of the purse. That's just what kids do. I tried not to make that big of deal about it, but it just kept getting worse," she said.

The homeowner said she was left stranded at her home on Monday, and she had to take the day off work to cancel all her credit cards that were in her purse. She also had to report her stolen car to authorities and her insurance company.

She said this is disheartening after she helped the girl for many years of her life.

"Anybody that has been a Christian that has tried to help people, they get slapped in the face all the time. I'm hoping that the Lord touches her heart and changes her way," she said.

Huntsville police said the stolen car is a 2007 Ford 500, with the Alabama tag 2574AD6. If you see the car, you are urged to contact police.