Former Huntsville Police officer sworn in as Rogersville Police Chief

A police officer who spent more than two decades serving in Huntsville now has the title of "Chief" in Rogersville.
On Friday, December 20, Rogersville Town Clerk Misty Stovall Michael swore in Brian Hudson as the new Rogersville Police Chief.
According to the town's Facebook page, Chief Hudson joined the Rogersville Police Department in 2018 after spending 26 years with the Huntsville Police Department.
Chief Hudson is a native of Rogersville and graduated from Lauderdale County High School.
Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston and the Town Council voted to approve the appointment on Friday, December 20.
