Former Huntsville Police officer sworn in as Rogersville Police Chief

New Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson being sworn in by Town Clerk Misty Stovall Michael on Friday, December 20. (Souce: Town of Rogersville)
Brian Hudson spent more than two decades with the Huntsville Police Department before transferring to the Rogersville Police Department.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A police officer who spent more than two decades serving in Huntsville now has the title of "Chief" in Rogersville.

On Friday, December 20, Rogersville Town Clerk Misty Stovall Michael swore in Brian Hudson as the new Rogersville Police Chief.

According to the town's Facebook page, Chief Hudson joined the Rogersville Police Department in 2018 after spending 26 years with the Huntsville Police Department. 

Chief Hudson is a native of Rogersville and graduated from Lauderdale County High School. 

Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston and the Town Council voted to approve the appointment on Friday, December 20.

