Former Huntsville Pastor passes away

A former Huntsville Pastor passed away on Friday.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Timothy Collins

Dr. Homer L McCall was the former Pastor of St. John A.M.E Church and a retired Assistant Professor of English and Foreign Languages at Alabama A&M University.

He was known for his close friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. McCall's funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

