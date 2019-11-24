Former Huntsville Pastor passes away

A former Huntsville Pastor passed away on Friday.
Dr. Homer L McCall was the former Pastor of St. John A.M.E Church and a retired Assistant Professor of English and Foreign Languages at Alabama A&M University.
He was known for his close friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. McCall's funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
