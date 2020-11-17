Former Huntsville CEO charged with fraud, conspiracy related to war in Afghanistan

The former CEO of a government contractor based in Huntsville is charged for schemes to defraud the U.S. Department of Defense “regarding contracts related to U.S. military efforts in Afghanistan,” the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Paul Daigle, 40, was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of false claims in an indictment filed in the Northern District of Alabama.

He was the CEO of the company based in Huntsville, which served as a subcontractor on Department of Defense aviation contracts related to the war in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Justice.

The announcement goes on to say “According to the indictment, between 2013 and 2017, Daigle allegedly engaged in two fraudulent schemes that resulted in the submission of false claims to the U.S. Government. The first scheme involved the use of unqualified employees for government contracts. Daigle allegedly mapped employees to labor categories on government contracts for which the employees did not meet minimum qualifications, resulting in the government overpaying for unqualified labor. To cover this up, Daigle allegedly directed employees to obtain false educational credentials and 'fake degrees' from diploma mills on the internet. The second scheme involved alleged false billing, in which the government was charged for work unrelated to a government contract.”

It’s unclear from the announcement which company Daigle was the CEO of. You can read the full announcement on Tuesday here.