Former Hazel Green athlete returns home to pitch against Trash Pandas

Will Stewart is a 2015 graduate of Hazel Green High School. Stewart was a star for the Trojans getting drafted by the Phillies in the 20th round. He has been in the minor leagues ever since.

Stewart has played for five different minor league teams over his six years in the league. This week when the Pensacola Blue Wahoos came to Huntsville it marked the first time the starting pitcher had traveled to Huntsville to play in front of his friends and family.

It's been a long six years for the pitcher who this season is posting a 4.33 ERA with a 5-8 record in 20 starts. He says that he's excited to be home and has a new appreciation for Huntsville being back as a pro.