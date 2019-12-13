District Attorney: Ex Athens Habitat for Humanity leader used funds on vacation rental, sex toys

The man whose job was building homes for the less fortunate in Limestone County instead spent Habitat for Humanity funds on sex toys and a vacation rental, among other things.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones tells WAAY31 the former director of the local chapter, William Miller, stole more than $100,000 from the organization. However, it wasn't until this week that Miller was charged with first degree theft.

William Miller (Image from 2014)

He took a plea deal and won't serve jail time and only has to repay $30,000. Jones says a plea deal was the best way for the victims to be reimbursed the most money.

"It was $100,000 of funding that he stole and used for negligent means and I think he should have been held to the full accountability of that one hundred thousand," Mark Joseph, a community member in Athens, said.

Joseph wasn't happy to learn Miller doesn't have to repay all the money the district attorney says he took. Jones says Miller stole money from the non-profit and used it for things like renting a condo, purchasing a fancy door that wouldn't be used in a habitat home, a crossbow, clothing, vehicle repairs, and, sex toys.

"I just think it's disturbing, it's something that makes you do a double take and think this is what the leaders of a great organization are doing, they're supposed to be doing great things, helping people in need," Joseph said.

Jones says the $30,000 in restitution has been paid and split up: $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity, $10,000 to a bank in Tennessee that Miller obtained a loan at, while using his business position, and $10,000 to an Athens accounting firm that calculated how much he stole.

The Limestone County District Attorney's Office says this theft case played a role in the local Habitat for Humanity chapter shutting down.

Miller is on probation and can face jail time if he violates it. WAAY31 has reached out to Habitat for Humanity but has not heard back.