Former HIV clinic now offering primary healthcare

Thrive Alabama is expanding its services to take care of all patients, not just those who are HIV positive.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

The Thrive Alabama healthcare clinic had an open house Monday night to celebrate their expansion to primary healthcare.

Director of Development and Marketing Mark Moore told WAAY 31 they started serving the general population, including those without insurance, just a couple of months ago on October 1st. He said they are are already seeing the friends and family of their initial HIV patients.

Moore said the expansion has been roughly two years in the making, and the clinic plans to grow even more.

"We want to be a one stop shop for people. Once we're complete with our growth we'll be able to offer healthcare, dental, vision, and behavioral healthcare all under one roof," Moore said.

Right now Thrive is based out of a facility on St. Claire Avenue in downtown Huntsville, but Moore said they are already raising money to move into a larger facility. Thrive also has clinics in Florence and Albertville.

