Former Florence pastor charged with sexual abuse

A former Florence pastor, John Martin, is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on four counts of sexual abuse first-degree.
Coty Hand, the Assistant District Attorney in Lauderdale County, says Martin resigned as pastor and was arrested Friday night. He says they want anyone who thinks they were a victim to come forward.
Martin's bond is set at $60,000.
