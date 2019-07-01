Clear
Former Florence pastor charged with sexual abuse

John Martin

Coty Hand, the Assistant District Attorney in Lauderdale County, says they want anyone who thinks they were a victim to come forward.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 3:43 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A former Florence pastor, John Martin, is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on four counts of sexual abuse first-degree.

Coty Hand, the Assistant District Attorney in Lauderdale County, says Martin resigned as pastor and was arrested Friday night. He says they want anyone who thinks they were a victim to come forward.

Martin's bond is set at $60,000.

