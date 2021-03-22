Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex act with student

A former Decatur High School teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a sex act with a student.

Carrie Cabri Witt entered the guilty plea on Monday. She was arrested in 2016, placed on administrative leave and later resigned.

Witt asked the court to dismiss the case the same year, “arguing that the statute under which she was charged was unconstitutional,” according to a news release on Monday from Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. He said “Attorneys from the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Attorney General's Office argued that the statute was not unconstitutional and was necessary protect students from sexual advances by school employees.”

Her charges were dismissed in August of 2017, but after an appeal by the prosecution, the charges were reinstated.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 1. Witt is facing up to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.