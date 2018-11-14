Former Decatur pastor released to group home

According to Terry Greer's attorney, Henry Lagman, Greer was released Tuesday to a group home in Montgomery. Greer is a former Decatur pastor who was found not guilty by reason of mental defect in 2014 for the murder of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter in 2013.

At the end of October, a Jefferson County judge allowed that Greer be released to Hillside Group Home in Montgomery, because he believed Greer no longer presented a threat to himself or others. He was being held at Bryce Hospital by the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

The judge ordered 16 conditions that needed to be followed for Greer's release that included he be monitored constantly and not be able to live in four Alabama counties including Morgan and Jackson Counties. He is also not allowed to use drugs or alcohol or try to contact his daughter or current or former church members.

Greer was a pastor for several years at First United Methodist Church in Decatur and moved to Gardendale-Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Jefferson County where the shootings took place.