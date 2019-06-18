Former Decatur baseball coach reflects about former player and Auburn ace Tanner Burns

The Tennessee Valley has lots of baseball players fulfilling lifelong dreams of playing in Omaha this week. One player is former Decatur High School star, Tanner Burns. Former Decatur head coach Luke Lamm travelled out to Omaha to see Tanner Burns pitch along with experiencing the Greatest Show on Dirt.
