Former Decatur High School teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students

A former Decatur High School teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with two of her students was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in a Morgan County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Carrie Cabri Witt pleaded guilty after more than four years and four months of legal battles that went all the way to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Witt will spend 18 months in state prison and the rest of the sentence will be on probation.

Witt taught history, psychology, coached the girls' golf, and JV cheer team at the school before her arrest in March 2017 for having sex with two male students according to court records. (Read more HERE)

She remained on paid administrative leave until she resigned nearly two years later, and after collecting $116,412 from the district, as WAAY reported in 2018.

Witt claimed the sex was consensual, but the state Supreme Court ruled that did not matter and kicked the case back to Morgan County where, earlier this year, she entered a blind guilty plea, without an agreement with prosecutors on the sentence, to one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, the other count was dismissed by prosecutors.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell delivered the sentence.

Witt was required to register as a sex offender, and she could have faced up to 20 years in prison with the charge classified as a Class B felony according to the courts.

This story attracted national media attention after a now retired Morgan County judge ruled a state law created in 2010 prohibiting school staff from engaging in sex with students under the age of 19 was unconstitutional. Witt's legal team argued that her 14th Amendment right to privacy and equal protection was violated but the State Courts disagreed.