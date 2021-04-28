Former Charger: Team needs to join a strong conference to secure future

After an improbable fundraiser saved UAH Hockey, GoFundMe recognized the campaign to save the program as one of the website’s “Heroes.”

It's no secret that the fundraiser and private donors pulled together nearly $1 million in four days to keep the team alive last year, but one former player said this isn’t the final hurdle for the team and money isn’t a factor this time.

Tony Guzzo played with UAH from 1993-1997, calling that time the best years of his life. While the team was temporarily saved with the fundraising campaign, he said the team needs to join a conference to keep skating.

“We’re struggling every year to keep competitive, to keep the team aboard and, I mean, really to solidify the school back into Division I, we need to be part of a strong conference and a conference in general,” Guzzo said. “If we can get into a conference, I think everything’ll start falling into place and we’ll have the dedication and the commitment from the school that we need to keep going year after year.”

In Guzzo’s eyes, a strong conference could secure the future of the program.

The Chargers have been affiliated with the WCHA since 2013 but with many of the conference's members leaving, UAH is looking to move on.

The Chargers are among the teams who’ve submitted proposals to join the Atlantic Conference, according to a source.