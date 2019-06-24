Former Bassmaster Elite Series pro in serious condition after wreck near Lake Guntersville

A former Bassmaster Elite Series pro is in serious condition after a wreck near Lake Guntersville.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Derek Remitz. The family says he has to have surgery Tuesday afternoon because 10 out of his 12 ribs on his left side are broken or displaced.

He also suffered a stroke Sunday night, but his family says that it should not have any long-term effects.

Right now, the family has raised more than $8,000 for Remitz. Their goal is $10,000.

The wreck happened on Friday night. State troopers are still investigating.