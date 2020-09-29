Former Barbour County sheriff arrested on ethics charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw has been arrested on charges of taking more than $85,000 from office accounts.

The Alabama attorney general's office says the 49-year-old Upshaw was arrested on ethics charges of using his office for personal gain and for the gain of relatives. It didn't provide details about the allegations, and court records weren’t yet available.

Upshaw was defeated for re-election and left office in January 2019, a few months after the Alabama Ethics Commission referred a complaint against him to prosecutors.