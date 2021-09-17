Former Auburn players reflect playing Penn State

Let's go back to January 1, 2003, the last time Auburn faced Penn State.

"During the bowl week you had a chance to see each other, other players, we felt like they kinda looked down on us, they were calling us southern guys and country boys," Former Tigers QB, Jason Campbell, said.

Campbell isn't the only one who remembers the feisty Nittany Lions who made the trip to Orlando...

Will Herring heard them loud and clear on the sidelines.

"I just remember the Penn State fans heckling us because our jerseys were so clean and they were like you guys have the same number, you're not going to play," Herring recalled.

Auburn won that game 13-9.

"We held Larry Johnson to 72 yards he was like a 2,000 yard rusher averaged 200 yards a game," Campbell said.

Auburn's ground game that New Year's Day looked a little different.

"One of my memories is Ronnie Brown's coming out party, and really just going off against them that game," Herring said.

How will this team's offense fare? The answer lies under center.

"How does Bo play on the road, we know he's more comfortable at home, I think this game he'll get to show his maturity," Campbell said.

The Auburn Radio Analyst is impressed with Nix's off-season improvement.

"Knowing when to say, I got it or I don't got it, going to the next down, you don't have to make every single play, and I think Harsin and Coach Bobo are really driving him on that," Campbell added.

Saturday is a top-25 matchup... Like it was in the Captial One Bowl.

Campbell added he hopes Auburn attcks this game like they did back in '03.

"Our guys took the approach with a chip on our shoulder, like we are going to show them who we are," Campbell said.