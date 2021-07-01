Clear

Former Auburn player excited for athletes' endorsements

Michael Goggans says it's past time to pay athletes for their name, image and likeness.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 9:41 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Michael Goggans said he didn't think in a million years the NCAA would allow athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. Well July 1, everything changed. Bo Nix is partnering with Milo's sweet tea. Shaun Shivers gets to host podcasts. It's a new era for college sports. 

Goggans said "It's great for them to finally pass that." "When you are represented your own self, and people have been getting paid off your likeness and image for years, I feel like it's been wrong." 

Auburn and Alabama players, including Traeshon Holden, have inked deals Thursday. 

Goggans added he hopes the money doesn't get in the way of team camaraderie. 

