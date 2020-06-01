Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye passes away

Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye has passed away, according to Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.

ESPN reported on May 21 that Dye, 80, tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues.

Dye coached the Tigers from 1981 to 1992 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was a three-time SEC coach of the year and 1983 national coach of the year. He also served as Auburn's athletic director from 1981 to 1991.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Dye coached at East Carolina and Wyoming.