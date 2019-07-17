NEW YORK (AP) - Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person has avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.
Person was sentenced on Wednesday to serve community service during two years of supervised release.
Judge Loretta A. Preska said "no purpose would be served by incarceration."
Prosecutors say Person accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser.
Sentencing guidelines called for two years in prison, though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge received leniency.
Related Content
- Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison
- Former Auburn assistant basketball coach pleads guilty
- Auburn suspends assistant coach amid bribery scandal
- Ex-Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person to plead guilty
- Ex-Auburn basketball coach pleads not guilty in fraud case
- Auburn gives basketball coach Bruce Pearl 5-year extension
- Vols hire Kim English as assistant men's basketball coach
- Alabama loses another assistant coach
- Auburn basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday
- Iron Bowl stunner: coaching Auburn to victory