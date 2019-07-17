Clear

Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person has avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.

Person was sentenced on Wednesday to serve community service during two years of supervised release.

Judge Loretta A. Preska said "no purpose would be served by incarceration."

Prosecutors say Person accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser.

Sentencing guidelines called for two years in prison, though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge received leniency.

