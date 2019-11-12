Clear
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions discusses run for Alabama Senate seat, impeachment efforts

Sessions said he doesn't think Democrats will be successful in their impeachment efforts.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 1:04 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a stop in North Alabama on Tuesday in his effort to reclaim his old U.S. Senate seat.

Sessions was a guest on the Dale Jackson Show on WVNN. A big topic of conversation was the public hearings on impeachment, which start Wednesday.

Sessions said he doesn't think Democrats will be successful in their impeachment efforts.

"I see no basis for impeachment. It's not even a crime...It's an overreach. I think it's going to fail," he said.

Sessions also said he supports the president and his policies, despite a public shaming from President Trump after he was forced out of the administration.

"Like the Alabama voters, I believe in him. I believe in what he's doing. He's been honest about what he said he would do. He's actually doing it not like a lot of politicians, and I think we've all got to unite and try to get him re-elected so we can advance his agenda," he said.

Sessions is one of several Republicans running for the Senate seat. Others include Congressman Bradley Byrne and the former Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville.

