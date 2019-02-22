Clear
Former Alabama state senator accused of stealing from clients in Cullman

If convicted, he faces a potential penalty of two to 20 years on each count.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former state Sen. Zeb Little, 50, of Cullman, was indicted by a Cullman County grand jury on three counts of felony theft of property.

Little surrendered to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and was released on a $15,000 bond, according to a press release from Marshall.

Following an investigation by the Cullman Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office, Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Cullman County grand jury on Feb. 11, resulting in the three-count indictment.

Specifically, the indictment charges Little, an attorney, with three counts of first-degree theft of property for stealing a combined total of more than $25,000 of client trust funds.

No further information about the investigation or about the defendant’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Little faces a potential penalty of two to 20 years on each theft of property count. First-degree theft of property is a class B felony.

