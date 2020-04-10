Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Former Alabama speaker's ethics case partly overturned

The court overturned five counts but upheld six others against Hubbard.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 1:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in the corruption case against the state's former House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

The court overturned five counts but upheld six others against Hubbard.

Hubbard's political career was ended with his felony convictions in 2016. He was sentenced to four years in prison but has remained free on appeal.

Prosecutors accused him of monetizing his public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers said his dealings were above board.

The justices said prosecutors didn't prove investors in one of his side businesses didn't get full value for their money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events