Former Alabama speaker's ethics case partly overturned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in the corruption case against the state's former House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

The court overturned five counts but upheld six others against Hubbard.

Hubbard's political career was ended with his felony convictions in 2016. He was sentenced to four years in prison but has remained free on appeal.

Prosecutors accused him of monetizing his public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers said his dealings were above board.

The justices said prosecutors didn't prove investors in one of his side businesses didn't get full value for their money.