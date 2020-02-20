Clear
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming to Huntsville mall

He’ll be signing autographs this weekend.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 7:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be in Huntsville this weekend.

Tagovailoa will be at the Parkway Place Mall on Saturday to sign autographs starting at 1 p.m.

He was among 99 college juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the 2020 draft.

