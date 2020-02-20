Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming to Huntsville mall

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be in Huntsville this weekend.
Tagovailoa will be at the Parkway Place Mall on Saturday to sign autographs starting at 1 p.m.
He was among 99 college juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the 2020 draft.
