Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty in health fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama lawmaker who led the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley has pleaded guilty in a health care fraud case.

Former state Rep. Ed Henry pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government property.

The case involved co-payments that doctors waived for Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic pain management services provided by Henry's company.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said Medicare requires the co-pays. Ross said waiving them meant Medicare likely paid for services patients did not need or would have refused if they had to pay the co-pay.

Henry entered the plea in federal court in Montgomery after negotiating an agreement with prosecutors.

Henry, a Republican from Hartselle, and is best known for leading the impeachment push against Bentley.

Henry did not seek re-election in 2018.