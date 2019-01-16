MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama lawmaker who led the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley has pleaded guilty in a health care fraud case.
Former state Rep. Ed Henry pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government property.
The case involved co-payments that doctors waived for Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic pain management services provided by Henry's company.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said Medicare requires the co-pays. Ross said waiving them meant Medicare likely paid for services patients did not need or would have refused if they had to pay the co-pay.
Henry entered the plea in federal court in Montgomery after negotiating an agreement with prosecutors.
Henry, a Republican from Hartselle, and is best known for leading the impeachment push against Bentley.
Henry did not seek re-election in 2018.
Related Content
- Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty in health fraud case
- Ex-Auburn basketball coach pleads not guilty in fraud case
- DreamVision theme park promoter pleads guilty to securities fraud
- Colbert County insurance agent pleads guilty to fraud
- Father, son plead guilty to $27M health care scam
- Corey Davis pleads guilty in Lauderdale serial rape case
- Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in murder case
- Huntsville man pleads guilty in federal child sex trafficking case
- Alabama man behind viral porn video pleads guilty