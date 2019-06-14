Clear

Former Alabama law enforcement chief arrested

Former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier was arrested on charges of making a false police report.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier was arrested on charges of making a false police report.

News outlets report that Collier was arrested in Daphne on allegations that he made a false report regarding fraudulent credit card use.

The arrest comes a day after his wife filed a request for a protective order.

Melissa Collier stated in the filing that her husband had threatened violence, is in an unstable state of mind and is having trouble with anxiety and depression.

A temporary order was issued Friday until a later hearing.

Collier disputed the allegations and suggested it was part of a nasty divorce. He said he filed the police report because his son had used his credit card, but he didn't know his wife had given him permission.

