Former Alabama corrections officer sentenced in federal drug smuggling case

A former corrections officer who tried to bring drugs into a state prison will now get to spend time in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Gary Charles Dixon Jr., 36, to 87 months in prison on one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge in July, admitting he attempted to smuggle nearly 500 grams of meth into William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer in 2020.

"Smuggling contraband into our state prisons compromises the safety of everyone in the facility," Escalona said. "This type of conduct, especially by those sworn to protect the institution, will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute officers who violate positions of public trust."

Dixon was employed at the Bessemer facility when the crimes occurred. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.