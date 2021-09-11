Remembering Sept. 11, 2001: Former Congressman Bud Cramer tells his story

Never Forget.

For former Congressman Bud Cramer 9/11 is a day he can't forget and he doesn’t want this country to ever forget, either.

“It is a scene for me and an experience for me and of course for the whole country that I will never forget, it is seared in my memory, it’s like a movie," Cramer told WAAY 31.

On September 11, 2001, Cramer had just finished his morning run, his office, the U.S. Capitol was just a few blocks away. He flipped on the television and witnessed the second plane hitting the World Trade Center as it happened live. He knew things would never be the same again.

“I went outside of my townhouse, and it was a street scene from a horror movie," Cramer recalled. "People are fleeing in cars, pulling cars to the side of the road and running away from the Capitol."

Cramer was a member of the House Intelligence Committee in 2001. Looking back 20 years later, he still finds the day difficult to comprehend.

“It just seems to be impossible that it happened," Cramer said.

The attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and the crash of the hijacked aircraft over rural farmland that day brought this country together, the opposite of what Cramer says the enemy wanted to achieve.

“A group of us lawmakers assembled at steps of the Capitol and sang 'God Bless America,' it was a spontaneous thing, we wanted to show that we were together, and the enemy would not defeat us," Cramer told WAAY 31.

In the months and years that followed, Cramer had a front row seat to the fact finding, asked the difficult questions and massive changes to our national security in the wake of attacks.

Eighteen years in Congress, 20 years since the attacks, and this one day remains an unhealed wound for Cramer and many other people who experienced it first hand.

It also remains a reason to stay vigilante.

“We cannot ever take our security and safety for granted," Cramer added.

A reason to truly never forget.