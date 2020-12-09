Former Alabama Coach Ray Perkins dies

Former University of Alabama football coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Perkins, 79, replaced Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after the 1982 season.

Comments from Alabama on Ray Perkins

Nick Saban, Head Football Coach

“Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity. Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lisa, and his children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby.”

Greg Byrne, Director of Athletics

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins. Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of. Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lisa, and children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby, extended family and friends during this time.”

Dr. Stuart R. Bell, UA President

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ray Perkins. Ray was a great ambassador for The University of Alabama and we will be forever grateful for his impact on the Capstone.”

