Former Alabama assisted living facility worker accused of embezzling money from resident

A four-count indictment was filed on Thursday charging a former assisted living facility employee with embezzling money and assets from a former resident there.

Lisa Talton Wells Daugherty, 52, of Rainbow City worked as a Unit Coordinator at Oak Landing Assisted Living Facility in Atalla, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town. She is charged with one count each of wire fraud, money laundering, filing a false tax return and theft of government property.

While working at the facility, Daugherty is accused of obtaining power of attorney from the victim and then arranging for the victim to become a resident of the facility.

Town says beginning in January of 2017, after the victim became a resident of the facility, Daugherty used the power of attorney to gain access to the victim's assets. She's accused of then transferring the assets to herself and using them to pay for a primary home, multiple vacations homes, automobiles and her ordinary living expenses.

Daugherty is also charged with embezzling the victim's Social Security benefits and filing a false tax return.

“Elder abuse cases like this all too often go unreported and unchecked,” Town said. “The dedication and hard work of the agents investigating this case assures the people of Alabama that one such abuser will spend time as a resident of the federal prison system. In addition, the assets seized will begin to help restore some of the losses the victim sustained.”