Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice representing Mike Blakely at criminal sentencing

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will have a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice working for his defense during his sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Court documents show Sue Bell Cobb will join Blakely's defense team in a limited role.

Cobb’s role will only be for the sentencing hearing.

She served as Chief Justice for the Alabama Supreme Court from 2007 until 2011. She was the first woman ever to hold that position.

Blakely is due to go before the judge Friday morning to learn his punishment after being found guilty by a jury of two felonies.

Blakely has remained in jail since his conviction.

WAAY 31 news will be in court Friday morning when Blakely is sentenced.