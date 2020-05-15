Former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa headed to Big 10

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is leaving the SEC for the Big Ten.

Tagovailoa posted on Twitter late Friday that he’s headed to the University of Maryland after spending his first year in college in Alabama.

That allowed him to be on the same team as his older brother, Tua, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphin in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

Read Taulia’s full post below: