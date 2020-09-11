Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard begins prison sentence

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard reported to prison in Lee County on Friday to begin serving a sentence handed down in 2016.

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted on 12 felony charges related to violations of the state ethics laws. He also was removed from office.

He has been appealing that sentence since 2016.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers maintained the transactions were all aboveboard.