Former Alabama man charged with trying to send money, resources to terrorists

A former Alabama resident is accused of trying to send money and resources to the terrorist organization al Qaeda.

According to officials, Alaa Mohd Abusaad was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to al Qaeda -- a designated foreign terrorist organization, and aiding and abetting others.

Officials allege that Abusaad committed the crimes through a mobile messaging app beginning in March 2018 – while in the Northern District of Alabama.

According to the complaint released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Abusaad instructed an FBI undercover employee about how to send money to fighters engaged in jihad.

Abusaad allegedly told the undercover agent that money, "is always needed. You can't have a war without weapons. You can't prepare a soldier without equipment."

Abusaad is also accused of advising the undercover agent how to send money without getting caught, including using fake names and addresses.

According to the DOJ, Abusaad also allegedly introduced the undercover agent to a financial facilitator who could route money to, "brothers that work with (al Qaeda.)"

If convicted, Abusaad faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to a life term supervised release.

Investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI, including FBI offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Cleveland, and Toledo, Ohio.