Disappearance of Jelani Day, Alabama A&M graduate, receives national attention

A graduate of Alabama A&M University has been missing for a month, and family and friends are asking for your help in finding him.

Jelani Day, 25, was reported missing in Illinois on Aug. 25 after he missed several of his classes at Illinois State University.

WAAY-31 learned more about why this search is so important.

If you search the name the Jelani Day on your phone, his hashtag will come up and has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

But, there haven't been any huge developments in this case.

Just like his mother, the people on the Alabama A&Am campus who knew Day are worried.

"I don't know where my baby is. I don't know if he ate, I don't know if he's warm, I just don't know," said Carmen Bolden Day.

Carmen Bolden Day is Jelani's mother and she's devastated over the lack of information on her son.

Day attended AAMU for his undergrad. Some people who knew him at the university weren't comfortable going on camera, but they say Jelani was a very sweet and determined kid.

He went on to attend Illinois State University in pursuit of a Master's degree, but went missing after he was reported absent from several of his classes.

"I believe that my son is alive and I'm going to see him alive," said his mom.

Now, thousands of people are sharing what information they can about him.

Authorities say Day's car was found, but no positive identification as far as his recent whereabouts has been made available.

Several people have told us even though they don't know much, they know he is someone's son, brother and friend.

They're hoping with everyone's help, they can find him and his mother has this message to anyone who may have any information.

"Please find within yourself to let my son go, to let him come back home, to let him be with his family and to let him go on with his life," said Jelani's mother.

Jelani's mother is offering a $25,000 cash reward to who finds her son and there's a GoFundMe as well to support as well.

Right now, his family and friends just want him found.