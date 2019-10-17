Forestry officials say fire at DeKalb County chicken house could burn for days

Forestry officials say a fire burning in DeKalb County is under control, but the extreme drought is now changing how they navigate.

WAAY 31 headed to Dawson, a community south of Geraldine, to find out what firefighters are dealing with now.

The Forestry Division says this fire at an abandoned chicken house could burn for days. That's because it's been so hot and dry, and it was full of hay and firewood.

We talked to someone on the property, who didn't want to say how the fire broke out. However, she says once it started Wednesday afternoon, it burned fast, taking with it everything inside.

The firefight lasted a little more than two hours. Firefighters say they had to dig a trench around the building to stop the fire from spreading to the dry grass.

They also say they expect more fires soon, and people are calling, wanting to know if it's OK to burn. They want everyone to know, even though we did get some rain, it's still too dangerous.

The Forestry Division says it will not issue burn permits issued in Madison, Marshall, Jackson or DeKalb counties until we get significant rain.