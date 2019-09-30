The Forest Service issued new restrictions on Monday because of the drought conditions.
This will only impact national forests like Bankhead.
People are now restricted to building campfires in developed recreational areas. Fireworks are also now banned from national forests in Alabama. You are only exempt from these rules if you have a permit.
These rules are effective immediately until November. If you are caught breaking a rule, you can face a fine of up to $5,000 and even jail time.
USDA Forest Service Fire Restrictions and Fireworks Ban 9.30.19 by Ashley Thusius on Scribd
Related Content
- Forest Service issues new restrictions in Alabama’s national forests due to drought
- Inside Japan's 'suicide forest'
- Endangered aquatic salamander found in Bankhead National Forest
- City of Guntersville not issuing any burn permits due to drought
- Drought Monitor: Severe Drought Holds Tight
- Greenpeace: Paper giant cut forests during conservation pact
- Feds allow Nestle to keep piping water in California forest
- First fully albino giant panda filmed in Chinese forest
- Alabama anti-smoking advocates push tighter restrictions
- National Weather Service confirms 80 mph Alabama tornado
Scroll for more content...