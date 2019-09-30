Clear

Forest Service issues new restrictions in Alabama’s national forests due to drought

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Forest Service issued new restrictions on Monday because of the drought conditions.

This will only impact national forests like Bankhead.

People are now restricted to building campfires in developed recreational areas. Fireworks are also now banned from national forests in Alabama. You are only exempt from these rules if you have a permit.

These rules are effective immediately until November. If you are caught breaking a rule, you can face a fine of up to $5,000 and even jail time.

USDA Forest Service Fire Restrictions and Fireworks Ban 9.30.19 by Ashley Thusius on Scribd

